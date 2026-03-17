Is Tyler Technologies Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) is a Texas-based developer of integrated software and technology solutions for the public sector. Its platforms enable local, state, and federal governments to operate efficiently and transparently, improving citizen engagement while optimizing internal processes.

The company commands a market capitalization of $15 billion, comfortably above the $10 billion “large-cap” threshold. Its market leadership stems from its deep specialization in public sector software, allowing it to deliver highly tailored, mission-critical solutions. Its products are deeply embedded in government operations, creating high switching costs and strong client retention.

Despite its strengths, TYL stock currently trades 43.9% below its 52-week high of $621.34. Moreover, the stock has fallen 22.6% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.5% fall.

Over the past 52 weeks, TYL stock has plunged 38.1%, while the SPX has surged 18.8%. Over the past six months, the stock has tanked 34.8%, trailing the SPX’s 1.4% rise.

The stock has been trading under the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-August, indicating a bearish trend.

Tyler Technologies has trailed the broader market over the past year primarily due to earnings misses and a slower, more uneven growth profile, which have weighed on investor confidence. Its reliance on government spending cycles, which are typically slower and less flexible than private-sector demand, limits upside during strong market rallies.

TYL’s rival Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) has dipped 13% over the past 52 weeks and 34.4% over the past six months, surpassing Tyler’s steep losses.

Nevertheless, TYL holds a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from 22 analysts, and the mean price target of $452.90 implies a premium of 29.9% to current levels.