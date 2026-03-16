How Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Medical Devices Stocks?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ( ZBH ) is a leading global medical technology company that specializes in musculoskeletal healthcare solutions, including orthopedic reconstructive implants, sports medicine products, biologics, dental implants, and robotic-assisted surgical technologies used to treat disorders of bones, joints, and supporting soft tissues. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company markets its products to hospitals, surgeons, and healthcare providers worldwide through direct sales and distributor networks. Zimmer Biomet currently has a market cap of roughly $18.7 billion .

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Zimmer Biomet fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the medical devices industry. The firm traces its origins to 1927 and has grown into one of the major players in the orthopedic device industry.

Zimmer Biomet stock has slipped 17.9% from its 52-week high of $114.44 achieved in April 2025. Nevertheless, the stock has gained a modest 3.3% over the past three months, outpacing the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF’s ( IHI ) 10.8% decline during the same time frame.

Moreover, ZBH has gained 4.5% on a YTD basis but slumped 14.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to IHI’s decline of 10.7% in 2026 and 6.2% over the past year.

ZBH is trading below the 200-day moving average but largely above the 50-day moving average this month.

Zimmer Biomet stock has shown strength in 2026 mainly due to solid earnings performance and improving demand for orthopedic procedures. The company reported 2025 full-year revenue of $8.2 billion, up 7.2% year-over-year . Also, adjusted EPS rose to $8.20 in 2025 from $8.00 in 2024, above expectations.

The company also announced a $1.5 billion share repurchase program that signals confidence in future cash flows. Additionally, excitement around the firm’s robotic-assisted surgery systems and smart implant technologies has strengthened its long-term growth narrative, helping support the stock in 2026.

However, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its peer Medtronic plc ( MDT ) over the past year. MDT declined 8.6% on a YTD basis and 5.7% dip over the past year.