Invitation Homes Stock: Is INVH Underperforming the Real Estate Sector?

With a market cap of $15.2 billion , Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ) is a leading single-family home leasing and management company in the United States, providing high-quality rental homes close to jobs and good schools. The company focuses on meeting changing lifestyle needs by offering flexible living solutions and valuable home features for residents.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Invitation Homes fits this criterion perfectly. Its purpose “Unlock the Power of Home” reflects a commitment to providing care and convenience to people who prefer leasing a home.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company have decreased 29.7% from its 52-week high of $35.80 . Over the past three months, its shares have declined 5.5% , lagging behind the broader State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLRE ) 5.5% rise during the same period.

INVH stock is down 8.7% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLRE's 6% gain. Longer term, shares of the company have dipped 24.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLRE's 3.2% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late May 2025.

Shares of Invitation Homes fell 4.3% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 18, with Same Store NOI growth of only 0.7% year-over-year, as core revenues rose 1.7% while operating expenses increased faster at 4%. Investors were also concerned about declining occupancy and weak new lease pricing, with average occupancy falling to 95.9% (down 90 basis points year-over-year) and new lease rent growth dropping to -4.1%, which reduced blended rent growth to 1.8%.

In comparison, rival Equity Residential ( EQR ) has shown a less pronounced decline than INVH stock. EQR stock has dropped 4.3% YTD and 12.5% over the past 52 weeks.