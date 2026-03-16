How Is Aptiv’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Auto Parts Stocks?

Based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Aptiv PLC ( APTV ) is an industrial technology company that develops hardware and software solutions for the global automotive and mobility markets. Its offerings include advanced safety systems, smart vehicle computing platforms, sensors, connectivity products, and modern electrical architectures that support increasingly software-defined vehicles.

With a market cap of approximately $15 billion , Aptiv sits in the “large-cap” category, a class reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. Its global scale and deep involvement in next-generation vehicle technologies place the company at the intersection of automotive engineering and advanced digital mobility systems.

APTV stock currently trades 20.7% below its 52-week high of $88.93 reached in January. Over the past three months, the shares have slipped 10.5% . During the same period, the First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF ( CARZ ) advanced 6.1% , highlighting the gap between Aptiv’s recent performance and broader automotive sector momentum.

The longer-term picture widens that gap. Over the past 52 weeks, APTV stock has gained 13.4%, while CARZ delivered a much stronger 48.5% return. The divergence remains visible in 2026 as well. Year-to-date (YTD), Aptiv's shares are down 7.4%, whereas the automotive benchmark has moved higher by 4.5%.

From a technical standpoint, the chart currently leans defensive. The stock has traded below both its 50-day moving average of $78.78 and its 200-day moving average of $76.92 since mid-February.

On March 4, however, the company offered the market a strategic development that briefly lifted sentiment. Shares of Aptiv rose 2.8% after management announced the pricing and upsizing of a $1.6 billion private offering of senior notes issued by subsidiaries connected to the Electrical Distribution Systems spin-off.

By separating the Electrical Distribution Systems unit, Aptiv intends to sharpen its focus on higher-margin, faster-growing areas such as advanced driver-assistance systems, smart vehicle architectures, and software-driven automotive platforms.

That being said, the restructuring clears the runway for Aptiv to concentrate capital and engineering resources on technologies shaping the next generation of vehicles.

To place its performance in clearer perspective, rival Autoliv, Inc. ( ALV ) has gained 17.4% over the past 52 weeks, while its shares are down 13.3% in 2026, highlighting a shift in investor sentiment within the automotive supplier space.