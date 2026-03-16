How Is Charter Communications’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Communication stocks?

Valued at a market cap of around $27.6 billion, Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) is a prominent broadband connectivity and cable telecommunications company that provides internet, television, mobile, and voice services to residential and commercial customers across the United States. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company operates primarily under the Spectrum brand and serves tens of millions of customers across more than 40 states.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CHTR fits the label perfectly. Charter is one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States, with its network capable of reaching more than 50 million homes and businesses.

Despite its notable strength, shares of the broadband connectivity provider have slipped 50.1% from its 52-week high of $437.06, reached on May 16. Moreover, shares of CHTR have gained 5.6% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLC) 1.8% decline during the same time frame.

In the longer term, CHTR stock has fallen 36.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLC’s 20.7% uptick over the same time period. Moreover, over the past six months, shares of CHTR are down 17.2%, compared to XLC’s 2.5% dip.

The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late July, but has climbed above its 50-day moving average since Jan-end.

Charter Communications has underperformed the broader market over the past year primarily due to slowing growth in its core broadband business and increasing industry competition. The company has reported broadband subscriber losses in recent quarters as the market becomes more saturated and rivals such as fiber providers and wireless carriers offering fixed-wireless internet gain traction.

At the same time, the ongoing shift away from traditional cable TV toward streaming services continues to erode its video subscriber base. Investor sentiment has also been weighed down by Charter’s substantial debt levels and the capital-intensive nature of upgrading and maintaining its network infrastructure.

CHTR stock has also lagged behind its rival, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), which declined 13.1% over the past 52 weeks and 8.8% over the past six months.

The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold” from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $302.18 suggests a 38.5% premium to its current price levels.