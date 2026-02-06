Barchart.com
News Corporation Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $13.6 billion, News Corporation (NWSA) creates and distributes authoritative content and data products across newspapers, digital platforms, books, video, podcasts, and live journalism. Operating through five segments: Digital Real Estate Services; Dow Jones; Book Publishing; News Media; and Other, the company serves consumers and businesses worldwide.

Shares of the New York-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. NWSA stock has decreased 17.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 13.1%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 9.8% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal rise.

Looking closer, shares of the media and information services company have lagged behind the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC12.6% gain over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of News Corp fell 3.8% following its Q2 2026 results on Feb. 5 as investors focused on the 21% year-over-year decline in net income from continuing operations to $242 million. The earnings pressure was driven by the absence of last year’s $87 million one-time gain from REA Group’s sale of PropertyGuru, a $16 million one-time inventory write-off at HarperCollins’ international operations, and reported EPS declining to $0.34.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2026, analysts expect NWSA's adjusted EPS to grow 11.2% year-over-year to $0.99. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or met the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the nine analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell.” 

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 25, 2025, JPMorgan lowered its price target on News Corp. to $38 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $37.63 represents a premium of 61.3% to NWSA's current levels. The Street-high price target of $43 implies a potential upside of 84.3% from the current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NWSA 22.85 -1.36 -5.62%
News Corp Cl A
$SPX 6,904.51 +106.11 +1.56%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 115.21 -1.00 -0.86%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

