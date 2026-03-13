Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

How Is West Pharmaceutical's Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $16.6 billion, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) is a healthcare company that designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products worldwide. It operates through two segments: Proprietary Products, which provides stoppers, seals, syringe and cartridge components, and drug containment solutions, and Contract-Manufactured Products, which focuses on the design and automated assembly of medical and drug-delivery devices. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and West Pharmaceutical fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, the company primarily serves pharmaceutical, biologic, diagnostic, and medical device companies through its global sales and distribution network.

Shares of the medical device company have decreased 27.9% from its 52-week high of $322.34. Over the past three months, its shares have fallen 13.4%, lagging behind the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 1.9% dip during the same period.

www.barchart.com

WST stock has declined 15.7% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLV’s 2.4% drop. In the longer term, shares of West Pharmaceutical have risen 3.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLV’s 5.1% gain during the same period.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-January.

www.barchart.com

West Pharmaceutical reported strong Q4 2025 results on Feb. 12, including Q4 net sales of $805 million (up 7.5%), adjusted EPS of $2.04 (up 12.1%), and full-year revenue of $3.07 billion (up 6.3%) with adjusted EPS of $7.29 (up 8%). The rally was also driven by 20.3% growth in High-Value Product (HVP) Components sales to $389.8 million, which accounted for 48% of total company net sales and delivered strong double-digit organic growth. 

Additionally, the company issued positive 2026 guidance, projecting $3.22 billion - $3.28 billion in net sales and adjusted EPS of $7.85 - $8.20. However, the stock fell over 1% on that day.

In comparison, rival The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) has shown a less pronounced decline than WST stock on a YTD basis, with COO stock falling 13.3%. Nevertheless, shares of Cooper have decreased 8.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind WST stock.

Despite the stock’s weak performance relative to its peers on a YTD basis, analysts are bullish about West Pharmaceutical. With a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" from 17 analysts, the mean price target of $319.07 suggests a premium of 37.2% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
COO 70.65 -0.87 -1.22%
Cooper Companies
XLV 150.55 +0.39 +0.26%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
WST 234.28 +3.19 +1.38%
West Pharmaceutical Services

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
A Better-Calculated Way to Play the ‘Fear Trade’ in AMD Stock Now
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
Google Just Closed Its $32 Billion Wiz Deal. How Should You Play GOOGL Stock Here?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Middle East Conflict Lifts Oil, U.S. Economic Data on Tap
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
3 High-Volume ETF Options to Trade Now and Profit from Hot Market Themes
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Turns into A ‘Software-Killer’ With Macrohard: Is the Stock a Buy Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot