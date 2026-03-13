How Is West Pharmaceutical's Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

With a market cap of $16.6 billion , West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ( WST ) is a healthcare company that designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products worldwide. It operates through two segments: Proprietary Products, which provides stoppers, seals, syringe and cartridge components, and drug containment solutions, and Contract-Manufactured Products, which focuses on the design and automated assembly of medical and drug-delivery devices.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and West Pharmaceutical fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, the company primarily serves pharmaceutical, biologic, diagnostic, and medical device companies through its global sales and distribution network.

Shares of the medical device company have decreased 27.9% from its 52-week high of $322.34 . Over the past three months, its shares have fallen 13.4% , lagging behind the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 1.9% dip during the same period.

WST stock has declined 15.7% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLV’s 2.4% drop. In the longer term, shares of West Pharmaceutical have risen 3.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLV’s 5.1% gain during the same period.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-January.

West Pharmaceutical reported strong Q4 2025 results on Feb. 12, including Q4 net sales of $805 million (up 7.5%), adjusted EPS of $2.04 (up 12.1%), and full-year revenue of $3.07 billion (up 6.3%) with adjusted EPS of $7.29 (up 8%). The rally was also driven by 20.3% growth in High-Value Product (HVP) Components sales to $389.8 million, which accounted for 48% of total company net sales and delivered strong double-digit organic growth.

Additionally, the company issued positive 2026 guidance, projecting $3.22 billion - $3.28 billion in net sales and adjusted EPS of $7.85 - $8.20. However, the stock fell over 1% on that day.

In comparison, rival The Cooper Companies, Inc. ( COO ) has shown a less pronounced decline than WST stock on a YTD basis, with COO stock falling 13.3% . Nevertheless, shares of Cooper have decreased 8.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind WST stock.