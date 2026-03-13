Is International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $17.9 billion , International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. ( IFF ) manufactures and markets products for the food, beverage, health, biosciences, and fragrance industries. It operates through four main segments: Taste, Food Ingredients, Health & Biosciences, and Scent.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and International Flavors & Fragrances fits this criterion perfectly. It develops flavor solutions for products such as beverages, dairy, snacks, bakery items, and savory foods, along with specialty ingredients and natural preservatives. The company also produces enzymes, probiotics, and fragrance compounds used in consumer goods, personal care products, and industrial applications worldwide.

Shares of the New York-based company have fallen 17.1% from its 52-week high of $84.45 . Over the past three months, its shares have increased 10.7% , surpassing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 2.3% decline during the same period.

IFF stock is up 3.9% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 2.5% drop. However, in the longer term, shares of the ingredients producer have dipped nearly 12% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the SPX's 19.2% return over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-October last year.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances rose 5.9% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 11. In the quarter, adjusted operating EBITDA increased 7% to $437 million, while adjusted EPS (excluding amortization) reached $0.80, reflecting productivity gains and cost discipline across segments. Investor sentiment was further supported by 2026 guidance projecting $10.5 billion - $10.8 billion in sales and $2.05 billion - $2.15 billion in adjusted operating EBITDA, along with strategic actions such as launching a sale process for the Food Ingredients segment to improve portfolio focus and financial flexibility.

In comparison, IFF stock has performed weaker than its rival, Linde plc ( LIN ). LIN stock has returned 15% YTD and 8.7% over the past 52 weeks.