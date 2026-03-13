Is WEC Energy Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at $36.9 billion by market cap, WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) is a prominent diversified utility holding company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas, serving millions of customers across Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WEC perfectly fits that description. The company’s operations are largely regulated by state utility commissions, which provide stable revenue through approved rates and infrastructure investments. In addition to traditional utility services, WEC also invests in renewable energy projects such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, and battery storage, reflecting a strategic shift toward cleaner energy generation and long-term sustainability.

Despite its notable strength, WEC slipped 2.7% from its 52-week high of $118.18, achieved on Oct. 22. Over the past three months, WEC stock surged 10.8%, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.3% fall.

Shares of WEC rose 4.1% on a six-month basis, outperforming SPX’s 1.3% rise. However, the stock climbed 9.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 19.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, WEC has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-January.

WEC Energy Group has lagged the broader market over the past year primarily due to the defensive nature of utility stocks and company-specific pressures. While the broader market has been driven by strong gains in high-growth sectors like technology, regulated utilities such as WEC typically deliver slower earnings growth and attract income-focused investors. In addition, earnings misses, rising operating costs, and challenges with regulatory and infrastructure investments have weighed on investor sentiment.

In the competitive regulated electric utility industry, Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has taken the lead over WEC, showing resilience with a 10.2% uptick on a six-month basis and 17.4% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on WEC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $122.73 suggests a potential upside of 6.7% from current price levels.