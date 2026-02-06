Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Fox Corporation Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Fox Corporation logo on flatscreen by- monticello via Shutterstock
Fox Corporation logo on flatscreen by- monticello via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $29.3 billion, Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a news, sports, and entertainment company based in New York.

This entertainment company has outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of FOXA have rallied 20.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.2%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 9.8%, lagging behind SPX’s marginal drop. 

Zooming in further, FOXA has outperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC13.4% rise over the past 52 weeks. However, it has trailed XLC’s 1.3% YTD decline.

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 4, shares of FOXA plunged 3.6% after its Q2 earnings release, despite delivering stronger-than-expected results. Primarily due to robust growth in its distribution revenues, the company’s total revenue grew 2% year-over-year to $5.2 billion, beating analyst expectations by 2.4%. However, its adjusted EBITDA declined 11.4% from the same period last year to $692 million as the revenue increase was more than offset by higher expenses. Additionally, its adjusted EPS of $0.82 fell 14.6% from the prior-year quarter, but handily topped analyst estimates of $0.47. 

For fiscal 2026, ending in June, analysts expect FOXA’s EPS to decline 5.9% year over year to $4.50. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on eight “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” and 11 "Hold” ratings.  

www.barchart.com

The configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Feb. 5, Evercore Inc. (EVR) analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a “Hold” rating on FOXA and set a price target of $70, indicating a 6.2% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $71.65 represents an 8.7% premium from FOXA’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $97 suggests a 47.1% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EVR 352.31 +1.17 +0.33%
Evercore Partners Inc
FOXA 64.43 -1.49 -2.26%
Fox Corp Cl A
$SPX 6,875.27 +76.87 +1.13%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 115.36 -0.85 -0.73%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Tech-Led Selloff Continues, Amazon Earnings on Tap
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 2
Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 5
Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 3
Could Microsoft Stock Hit $600 in 2026 Despite OpenAI Woes?
chemical element Uranium in periodic table of elements by HT Ganzo via iStock 4
As Oklo Stock Plunges, One Analyst Still Thinks It Can Gain 175%
A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 5
Our Top Chart Expert's Deep Dive on the US Dollar Breakdown, and Does Gold Have a Path to $10K?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot