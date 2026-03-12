Airbnb Stock Just Crashed Below Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy the Dip?

Airbnb Inc logo with red background by- viewimage via Shutterstock

Airbnb (ABNB) stock dropped on Thursday after the vacation rental company announced an unexpected $2.5 billion bond offering. As investors reacted to the announcement of fresh debt, ABNB crashed below all of its key moving averages (MAs), indicating bearish momentum may sustain in the near term.

Following today’s decline, Airbnb shares are down about 9% versus their year-to-date high.

Why Is the Bond Offering Bearish for Airbnb Stock

ABNB shares sank on the bond offering announcement primarily because it signals the company isn’t generating enough free cash flow to retire its upcoming $2 billion convertible notes outright.

Instead, it must take on new debt, which adds recurring interest expense and raises questions about balance sheet strength.

While refinancing avoids shareholder dilution, the move highlights reliance on external financing rather than internal cash generation. This signals slower profitability and tighter margins ahead.

The defensive timing of the offering, just days before the convertible maturity, reinforced investor concerns and triggered a selloff.

Why ABNB Shares Are Still Worth Buying

According to Barchart, options traders remain undeterred by the bond offering.

The put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring mid-June sits at 0.69x — signaling bullish skew — with the upper price on them indicating potential upside of roughly 14% from here.

Analysts also view Project Hawaii and the new “Reserve Now, Pay Later” feature as meaningful tailwinds that could accelerate bookings throughout the upcoming summer travel season.

Airbnb shares remain attractive, as CEO Brian Chesky recently guided for double-digit growth in 2026 on the back of AI that he dubbed “best thing that’s ever happened” to his company.

Note that ABNB is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of about 27x, which is historically modest for a high-growth tech leader.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Airbnb

Despite the bearish technical setup, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on ABNB stock as well.

According to Barchart , the consensus rating on this San Francisco-headquartered short-term rental company is a “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of about $147 indicating potential upside of more than 15% from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.