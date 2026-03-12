Should You Chase the Rally in Hims & Hers Stock Today?

Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Hims & Hers (HIMS) shares rallied another 6% in premarket today after Eli Lilly (LLY) warned of health risks from impurity it discovered in the compounded version of its weight-loss drug.

This helped HIMS push higher as the company just announced a truce and partnership with Ozempic- and Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk (NVO), reinforcing its transition from a high-risk “gray market” pharmacy to a legitimate, sanctioned distribution partner for Big Pharma.

Him & Hers stock is now up nearly 90% versus the start of March, an explosive rally that warrants intense scrutiny before starting a new position.

Should You Invest in Hims & Hers Stock Today?

While the NVO deal eliminates a major regulatory overhang on HIMS shares, profitability metrics present a more cautious picture for potential investors in 2026.

The telehealth firm ended Q4 with negative free cash flow and $1 billion in convertible debt, which raises questions about its financial flexibility despite operational momentum.

Meanwhile, capital expenditures more than doubled to roughly $243 million, driven by pharmacy automation investments that are broadly expected to burden near-term cash generation.

Hims & Hers' relative strength index (14-day) has climbed into overbought territory as well, further signaling potential for a near-term correction.

HIMS Shares Are Trading at a Premium Currently

Investors are cautioned against chasing the momentum in Hims & Hers shares as selling branded drugs at Novo’s self-pay prices will likely generate lower margins than compounded alternatives. This transition, while strategically sound for removing regulatory risk, creates near-term headwinds for profitability that may compress valuation if execution falters.

Moreover, HIMS is now trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of about 42x, which appears rather stretched for a company that faces intense competition in the telehealth landscape.

Geopolitical headwinds present an underappreciated risk as well. Rising oil prices and Middle East tensions have started pressuring stock prices, and a sustained risk-off environment may overwhelm positive catalysts specific to the telehealth sector.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Hims & Hers

Wall Street analysts seem to agree that the recent Hims & Hers rally has indeed gone a bit too far.

The consensus rating on HIMS shares sits at a “Hold” only, with the mean price target of about $24.42 indicating potential downside roughly 10% from here.

