CoStar Group Stock: Is CSGP Underperforming the Real Estate Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Costar Group, Inc_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Arlington, Virginia-based CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to real estate and related business communities in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $19 billion and a wide array of digital service offerings, including leasing and selling marketplaces, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks,” and CoStar Group sits comfortably there. CoStar Group’s core competencies lie in its extensive proprietary commercial real estate database, advanced analytics, and dominant digital marketplaces. The company gathers and verifies vast amounts of property-level data through a large in-house research team and converts it into actionable market intelligence for real estate professionals, investors, and lenders. 

However, its not all sunshine and rainbows for the stock as it had touched its 52-week high of $97.43 on Aug. 05, 2025, and is down 53.5% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock declined 32.8%, underperforming the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE4% rise during the same time frame.

Zooming out, the dynamic stays the same over the longer period. Over the past 52 weeks, the company’s shares tanked 41%, underperforming XLRE, which rose 1.9% over the same time frame. Over the past six months, CSGP has tanked 48.2%, trailing the XLRE’s marginal fall. 

Moreover, CSGP has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since October and September last year, with some fluctuations, indicating a bearish momentum.

On Feb. 24, CoStar Group’s shares rose 2.7% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $900 million, coming in on top of the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.31, also topping Wall Street estimates. 

Its top rival, CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) has surged 5.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing CoStar’s drop over the same time frame.  

Wall Street analysts are optimistic on CSGP with a dash of caution. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $64.94 suggests 43.2% upside potential from current price levels.


