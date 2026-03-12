Barchart.com
How Is Mettler-Toledo's Stock Performance Compared to Other Medical Devices Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc_ logo and phone -by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc_ logo and phone -by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD), headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial, and food retailing applications. Valued at $25 billion by market cap, the company also supplies several related analytical and measurement technologies.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and MTD perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diagnostics & research industry. MTD leads the market in weighing instrumentation, with over 50% share in lab balances. Its strong R&D and patents drive innovation, customer loyalty, and growth. Global presence and diversified revenue streams add to its stability.

Despite its notable strength, MTD slipped 19.4% from its 52-week high of $1,525.17, achieved on Nov. 25, 2025. Over the past three months, MTD stock fell 13.6%, underperforming the First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF’s (MDEV8.8% decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of MTD dipped 11.9% on a YTD basis, underperforming MDEV’s YTD 7.7% losses. However, in the longer term, the stock declined 1.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming MDEV’s 4.5% dip over the last year.

To confirm the recent bearish trend, MTD is trading below its 200-day moving average recently. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late January.

www.barchart.com

MTD's strong performance driven by industrial and product inspection sales, emerging market growth, and new product launches. 

On Feb. 5, MTD shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $13.36 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $12.76. The company’s revenue was $1.13 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.10 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $46.05 to $46.70.

In the competitive arena of diagnostics & research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has lagged behind MTD, with a 14.5% downtick on a YTD basis and 3.6% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on MTD’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 14 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $1,513.69 suggests a potential upside of 23.2% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

