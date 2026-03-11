Barchart.com
Is Exelon Corporation Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

Exelon Corp_ logos-by 360b via Shutterstock
Exelon Corp_ logos-by 360b via Shutterstock

Exelon Corporation (EXC) is a leading utility holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on regulated electricity transmission and distribution through major subsidiaries such as Commonwealth Edison, PECO Energy, Baltimore Gas and Electric, Pepco, Delmarva Power, and Atlantic City Electric. The company has a market cap of $50.1 billion.

Companies with a market cap exceeding $10 billion are generally categorized as “large-cap stocks,” and EXC clearly falls into that group. Exelon is one of the largest electric utility companies in the United States by revenue and plays a critical role in delivering reliable power and natural gas across several Mid-Atlantic and Midwest markets.

EXC is just 1.7% down from its 52-week high of 49.88, achieved on Feb. 27. Moreover, shares of the company have gained 13.7% over the past three months, significantly outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI2.8% decline over the same time frame.

  www.barchart.com

In the longer term, EXC has surged 12.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind DOWI’s 14.2% returns. However, the stock is up 12.4% on a YTD basis, outpacing the DOWI’s 1.5% slump over the same time frame.

The stock has mostly traded above the 200-day moving average over the past year, expect for some fluctuations in late 2025 and early this year. It is currently trading above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Exelon Corporation have been rising in 2026 mainly due to stronger performance amid growing electricity demand. Increasing electricity demand, particularly from energy-intensive sectors such as AI-driven data centers, along with higher regulated utility rates and a large $41.3 billion infrastructure investment plan to expand capacity, have boosted investor confidence in the utility’s long-term outlook.

EXC outperformed when compared to its rival, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), which gained 10.7% over the past 52 weeks and 11.1% on a YTD basis.

Analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $50.44 suggests a modest 2.9% premium to its current levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EXC 48.84 -0.17 -0.35%
Exelon Corp
$DOWI 47,417.27 -289.24 -0.61%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DUK 130.05 +0.36 +0.28%
Duke Energy Corp

