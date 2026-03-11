Cotton Slipping Lower on Wednesday

Cotton futures are 5 to 11 points in the red at midday. Crude oil is back up another $3.03 on Wednesday, adding some premium pack in as the Iran situation continues to unfold despite the International Energy Agency agreeing to release 400 million barrels of ethanol reserves. The US dollar index is back up $0.391 at $99.200.

The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on Tuesday at 75.20 cents. The Seam showed sales on 8,319 bales on March 10, averaging 61.94 cents/lb. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 533 bales on March 10 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 121,453 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed by 40 points last Thursday to 51.44 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton is at 65.22, down 8 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 67.12, down 5 points,