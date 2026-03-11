Consumer Staples Don’t Have to Be Boring. This Giant’s Up 70% and Counting.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) is trading at a new all-time high and has strong technical momentum.

Shares are up nearly 70% over the past 52 weeks.

COKE currently maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

Analyst sentiment is mixed with price targets ranging from $160 to $342.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $13.77 billion, Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola (KO) products in the U.S. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and manufactures, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola beverages to consumers across 14 states.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. COKE checks those boxes.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Coca-Cola Consolidated

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

COKE scored an all-time high of $209.86 on March 10.

Coca-Cola has a Weighted Alpha of +82.02.

It has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 69.16% over the past 52 weeks.

COKE has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $207.66 with a 50-day moving average of $166.33.

Coca-Cola has made 11 new highs and is up 32.73% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.23.

There’s a technical support level around $205.49.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$13.77 billion market capitalization.

25.64x trailing price-earnings ratio.

0.48% dividend yield.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Analysts tracked by Barchart do not rate the stock.

Value Line rates the stock “Above Average” with price targets between $160 and $342 with a consensus of $252.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is fairly valued.

1,060 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 159 think it won’t.

42,610 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which does not rate it.

Short interest is 2.99% of the float with 4.64 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Coca-Cola Consolidated

If you are looking for a slow and steady consumer staples stock, consider COKE.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.