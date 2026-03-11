Barchart.com
How Is Vistra's Stock Performance Compared to Other Utilities Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Vistra Corp logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Vistra Corp logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Irving, Texas-based Vistra Corp. (VST) operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. With a market cap of $55.7 billion, the company is also involved in wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and VST perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - independent power producers industry. Vistra's diverse energy mix, including nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power, along with its retail electricity business, enhanced its market position.

Despite its notable strength, VST slipped 25.2% from its 52-week high of $219.82, achieved on Sep. 22, 2025. Over the past three months, VST stock has declined marginally, underperforming the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 9% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of VST rose 1.9% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLU’s YTD gains of 9.1%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 51.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLU’s 19.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, VST has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early February, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since early December, 2025, with slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 26, VST shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its net income came in at $233 million, down 52.4% year over year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA declined 12.2% from the year-ago quarter to $1.7 billion.

VST’s rival, Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) shares lagged behind the stock, with an 11.5% downtick on a YTD basis, but outpaced the stock with solid 100.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on VST’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $240.41 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 46.2% from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 46.39 -0.17 -0.37%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
VST 163.50 -0.90 -0.55%
Vistra Energy Corp
TLN 329.50 -2.08 -0.63%
Talen Energy Corporation

