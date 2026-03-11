Barchart.com
Is Gartner Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Stamford, Connecticut-based Gartner, Inc. (IT) provides business and technology insights for decisions and performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $11.2 billion, the company operates through the Insights, Conferences, and Consulting segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Gartner fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the information technology services industry. 

Despite its strength, IT stock slipped 66.3% from its 52-week high of $471.68, reached on Mar. 11, 2025. Plus, the stock has declined 31.1% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.5% decline during the same time frame.

Moreover, Gartner’s shares have lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock declined 66.3% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 20.8% returns over the same time frame.

Momentum has been on the softer side for Gartner, as the stock has stayed below its 200-day moving average since last year and dipped beneath the 50-day MA since January.

Gartner has been caught up in hot water lately. The company’s latest Q4 2025 earnings presentation highlighted its EPS beat over analyst estimates. Additionally, the release stated that its revenue fell short of consensus estimates and issued a full-year 2026 outlook in line with these figures. An investigation has been launched against the company for potential violations of federal securities laws. The investigation is set to examine the relative prominence given to each metric in the company’s releases. Its stock declined more than 21% following the release of its Q4 earnings on Feb. 3 and reached a new 52-week low of $139.18.

When stacked against its peer, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY), IT has underperformed as well. Over the past year, JKHY stock has declined 10.1%

Wall Street is taking a cautious stance on IT. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Hold,” a downgrade from a “Moderate Buy” rating a month back. Its mean price target of $192.67 suggests 21.1% rebound potential from current price levels. 


