Cotton Rallying Higher on Tuesday

Cotton futures are up 75 to 85 points in the front months on Tuesday. Crude oil is back down $9.69 on Tuesday. The US dollar index is back down $0.556 at $98.620.

The USDA WASDE report showed no changes to the US balance sheet, as stocks were left at 4.4 million bales. On the world balance sheet, stocks were up 1.25 million bales to 76.39 million, as Brazil and India stocks were up a combined, 1.5 million bales on increased supply.

The Seam showed sales of 5,926 bales on March 9, averaging 62.44 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 10 points on Monday at 74.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 6,518 bales on 3/9 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 121,986 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed by 40 points last Thursday to 51.44 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton is at 65.43, up 81 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 67.32, up 75 points,