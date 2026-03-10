Barchart.com
Hogs Higher at Tuesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are showing 50 cent to $1.22 gains at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.68 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 13 cents higher on March 5 at $90.87.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down $1.78 at $99.54 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 493,000 head. That is 18,000 head above last week and 6,110 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $95.950, up $1.125,

May 26 Hogs  are at $101.600, up $1.225

Jun 26 Hogs are at $110.475, up $0.575,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 101.600 +1.225 +1.22%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 96.000 +1.175 +1.24%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 110.575 +0.675 +0.61%
Lean Hogs

