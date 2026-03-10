Arch Capital Group Stock: Is ACGL Outperforming the Financial Service Sector?

With a market cap of $34 billion, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is an insurance company that provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products across multiple international markets. The company operates through three main segments: Insurance; Reinsurance; and Mortgage, offering a range of services including commercial insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, and mortgage insurance on residential loans.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Arch Capital Group fits this criterion perfectly. The company distributes its products primarily through licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers.
Shares of the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company have declined 7.1% from its 52-week high of $103.39. ACGL stock has risen 5% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 6.5% decrease over the same time frame.
ACGL stock is up marginally on a YTD basis, exceeding XLF’s 8% decline. In the longer term, shares of the company have increased 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s 4.9% return over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early November 2025.
Shares of Arch Capital Group rose 1.9% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 9 as the company reported net income of $1.2 billion ($3.35 per share), up from $925 million ($2.42 per share) in Q4 2024. Profitability improved significantly with underwriting income jumping 32.3% to $827 million and the combined ratio improving to 80.6%, reflecting lower loss ratios and reduced catastrophic losses.
In comparison, rival Visa Inc. (V) has lagged behind ACGL stock. Visa stock has declined 10.1% on a YTD basis and 7.7% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock’s outperformance, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on Arch Capital Group. ACGL stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 23 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $108.80 is a premium of 12.9% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.