Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Arch Capital Group Stock: Is ACGL Outperforming the Financial Service Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Arch Capital Group Ltd logo and data- by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
With a market cap of $34 billion, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is an insurance company that provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products across multiple international markets. The company operates through three main segments: Insurance; Reinsurance; and Mortgage, offering a range of services including commercial insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, and mortgage insurance on residential loans. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Arch Capital Group fits this criterion perfectly. The company distributes its products primarily through licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers.

Shares of the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company have declined 7.1% from its 52-week high of $103.39. ACGL stock has risen 5% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 6.5% decrease over the same time frame. 

ACGL stock is up marginally on a YTD basis, exceeding XLF’s 8% decline. In the longer term, shares of the company have increased 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s 4.9% return over the same time frame. 

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early November 2025. 

Shares of Arch Capital Group rose 1.9% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 9 as the company reported net income of $1.2 billion ($3.35 per share), up from $925 million ($2.42 per share) in Q4 2024. Profitability improved significantly with underwriting income jumping 32.3% to $827 million and the combined ratio improving to 80.6%, reflecting lower loss ratios and reduced catastrophic losses. 

In comparison, rival Visa Inc. (V) has lagged behind ACGL stock. Visa stock has declined 10.1% on a YTD basis and 7.7% over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite the stock’s outperformance, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on Arch Capital Group. ACGL stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 23 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $108.80 is a premium of 12.9% to current levels.


