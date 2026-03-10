Down Nearly 10% in the Past 5 Days, Should You Buy the SanDisk Stock Dip?

SanDisk (SNDK) stock has inched lower in recent sessions amid broader macroeconomic anxieties, including a sharp increase in oil prices and renewed inflation fears triggered by the Iran war.

For long-term investors, this pullback may actually be a buying opportunity, given SNDK remains handily above its key moving averages (50-day, 100-day, 200-day), indicating bulls remain firmly in control.

SanDisk shares are currently trading at more than 2x their price at the start of 2026. Still, their 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits miles below overbought territory, reinforcing the upward momentum is not out of juice just yet.

Where Options Data Suggests SanDisk Stock Is Headed

Despite massive outperformance since the start of 2026, options traders continue to bet on further upside in SNDK stock ahead.

The put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring mid-June sits at 0.94x currently, indicating bullish skew, with the upper price set at $796 indicating potential for another 35% rally from here.

And strong pricing trends across both DRAM and NAND memory chips substantiate this positive technical setup as well.

Note that SanDisk is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 25x only, which makes it inexpensive for a company riding the artificial intelligence (AI) wave.

AI Remains a Solid Tailwind for SNDK Shares

As hyperscalers race to build out massive artificial intelligence data centers, the need for high-performance enterprise solid-state drives (eSSDs) has reached an all-time high.

SanDisk is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this supercycle, with industry reports suggesting its 2026 manufacturing capacity is largely sold out.

This scarcity has granted SNDK significant pricing power, with gross margins expected to exceed 65% in the current quarter (fiscal Q3).

SanDisk is particularly well-positioned for AI’s transition from training to inference, as high-speed caching and power efficiency required for real-time data retrieval is where its enterprise SSDs truly shine.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing SanDisk Corp

Investors should also note that Wall Street analysts remain bullish as ever on SanDisk.

The consensus rating on SNDK shares sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean target of about $701 signaling potential upside of another 18% from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.