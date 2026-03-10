Fidelity National Information Services Stock: Is FIS Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) provides financial technology solutions, including banking software, payment processing, and capital markets services to institutions worldwide. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, it supports core processing, transaction systems, risk management, and digital channels for seamless operations. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, making it a “large-cap” stock.

FIS's shares reached a 52-week low of $46.16 on Feb. 12, but are up 11.8% from that level. Due to broader market volatility and sector challenges in the financial services technology, the stock has come under pressure. Over the past three months, FIS’s stock has been down 20.8%. The broader tech sector, as indicated by the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), is down 5.6% over the same period. Therefore, the company’s stock is currently underperforming its sector.

The stock has declined 27.6% over the past 52 weeks and 22.3% year-to-date (YTD). On the other hand, the Technology Select Sector ETF has gained 27.9% over the past 52 weeks but declined 2.9% YTD. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-January 2026 and lower than its 200-day moving average since late July 2025.

In January, FIS completed the acquisition of Global Payments' Issuer Solutions business for an enterprise value of $13.5 billion (comprising $12 billion in net purchase price and $1.5 billion of net present value of tax assets). Offerings from the business are integrated into the FIS Total Issuing Solutions portfolio brand. This expands the company’s product offerings by adding credit processing, fraud detection, and some banking services. Simultaneously, FIS sold its remaining minority stake in Worldpay to Global Payments.

Last year, consolidated FIS revenue grew 5% year-over-year (YOY) to $10.68 billion, while adjusted EBITDA also increased 5% from the prior year to $4.33 billion. For the current year, Wall Street analysts expect the company’s EPS to grow 9% YOY to $6.27 on a diluted basis, followed by an 11% improvement to $6.96 in 2027.

We compare FIS's performance with that of another IT services stock, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), which has declined 21.6% over the past 52 weeks and dropped 15.3% YTD. Therefore, FIS has underperformed BR over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on FIS's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 27 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $66.73 implies a 29.3% upside from current levels. Moreover, the Street-high price target of $85 indicates a 64.7% upside.