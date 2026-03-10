Is General Mills Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $23.2 billion , General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ) produces and markets a wide range of branded consumer foods, including cereals, snacks, baking products, frozen meals, ice cream, and pet food through segments such as North America Retail, International, North America Pet, and North America Foodservice.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and General Mills fits this criterion perfectly. Its products are sold worldwide through grocery stores, mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, restaurants, and specialty pet stores under well-known brands like Cheerios, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, and Häagen-Dazs.

Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company have dipped 33.1% from its 52-week high of $64.95 . Shares of General Mills have declined 4.9% over the past three months, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) marginal drop during the same period.

The company’s shares have decreased 6.7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's marginal decline. Longer term, GIS stock has dropped 32.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 17.8% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of General Mills rose 3.4% on Dec. 17, 2025, after the company released Q2 2026 results . The company highlighted strong growth drivers, including expectations that new product innovation will increase about 25% this year and reported market share gains in 8 of its top 10 categories, signaling improving demand. Investors were also encouraged by the Love Made Fresh pet food rollout reaching 4,658 coolers with a target of 5,000 by January and about 5% market share, along with management’s outlook for top-line improvement in the second half and profit growth in Q4.

In comparison, GIS stock has lagged behind its rival McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( MKC ). MKC stock has declined 5.8% on a YTD basis and 22.3% over the past 52 weeks.