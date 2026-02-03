Corn Closes with Tuesday Strength

Corn futures were 2 to 3 cents higher at the Tuesday close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 1/2 cents at $3.94 1/4.

EIA data will be released on Wednesday morning, with most expecting to see a reduction in ethanol output for the week ending on January 30.

NASS released their monthly Grain Crushings report on Monday afternoon, with December corn used for ethanol at 488.26 million bushels. That was a record high for the month and was 5.1% above the same week last month. Marketing year corn used in ethanol production is at 1.863 billion bushels, up 1.1 million bushels from the same period last year.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 134,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.28 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.94 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.35 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,