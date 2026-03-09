Is Kinder Morgan Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Houston, Texas-based Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) operates as an energy infrastructure company. Valued at $74.7 billion by market cap, the company owns and operates pipelines that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide, and other products, as well as terminals that store petroleum products and chemicals and handle bulk materials like coal and petroleum coke.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and KMI definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the oil & gas midstream industry. KMI is a key energy sector player with 82,000 miles of pipelines and 139 terminals, generating steady revenue through its vast infrastructure and strategic presence in major production areas. Its business model, driven by long-term, fee-based contracts, provides financial stability and supports consistent dividend payments, shielding it from commodity price volatility.

Despite its notable strength, KMI slipped 1.9% from its 52-week high of $34.24, achieved on Mar. 3. Over the past three months, KMI stock gained 20.9%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) declined 1% during the same time frame.

Shares of KMI rose 22.2% on a YTD basis and climbed 27.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s YTD losses of 1.2% and 11.6% gains over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, KMI has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late December, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

On Jan. 21, KMI shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.39 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.37. The company’s revenue was $4.5 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $4.4 billion. KMI expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $1.36.

In the competitive arena of oil & gas midstream, The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) has taken the lead over KMI, showing resilience with a 23.5% gain on a YTD basis and a 36% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on KMI’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it. While KMI currently trades above its mean price target of $33.45, the Street-high price target of $39 suggests a 16.1% upside potential.