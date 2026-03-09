Barchart.com
Is KLA Corporation Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Milpitas, California-based KLA Corporation (KLAC) manufactures and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. Valued at a market capitalization of $176.2 billion, the company operates through its Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, and PCB and Component Inspection segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” KLAC fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the semiconductor equipment and materials industry. 

The stock touched its 52-week high of $1,693.35 on Jan. 29, and is currently trading 20.6% below that peak. KLAC has surged 10.7% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.9% decline during the same time frame.

Moreover, KLA Corporation has rallied the broader market over the longer term. The stock surged 94.3% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 17.5% returns over the same time frame.

KLAC stock has largely maintained a long-term uptrend, trading above its 200-day moving average since last year. The stock also moved above its 50-day moving average at times, though with some fluctuations. Recently, however, KLAC slipped below its 50-day moving average, hinting at short-term weakness even as the broader trend remains intact.

On Jan. 29, KLAC stock rose 3.5% following the release of its stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s total revenues increased 7.2% year over year (YoY) to $3.3 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates and the company's guidance. Management credited its differentiated product portfolio and solid company execution for this growth. Moreover, KLA’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $8.85, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates.

When stacked against its peer, Teradyne, Inc. (TER), KLAC has underperformed. Over the past year, TER stock has climbed 159.1%

Wall Street’s sentiment on KLAC remains somewhat positive. Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $1,705.76 suggests a 26.9% upside potential from current price levels.


