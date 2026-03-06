Hogs Firm on Friday

Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading a tick to 15 cents higher in the front months on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.33 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 37 cents higher on March 4 at $90.55.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was down 44 cents at $98.78 per cwt. The belly, rib, and picnic primals were reported higher. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head, taking the total to 1.944 million head for the week. That is 7,000 head below last week and 132,550 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $95.800, up $0.125,

May 26 Hogs are at $100.550, up $0.025