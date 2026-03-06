Barchart.com
Hogs Firm on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are trading a tick to 15 cents higher in the front months on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.33 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 37 cents higher on March 4 at $90.55.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was down 44 cents at $98.78 per cwt. The belly, rib, and picnic primals were reported higher. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head, taking the total to 1.944 million head for the week. That is 7,000 head below last week and 132,550 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $95.800, up $0.125,

May 26 Hogs  are at $100.550, up $0.025

Jun 26 Hogs are at $109.975, up $0.075,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 100.850 +0.325 +0.32%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 95.625s -0.050 -0.05%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 110.575s +0.675 +0.61%
Lean Hogs

