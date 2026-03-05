Down 15% in 2026, Should You Buy the Dip in Microsoft Stock?

Despite its robust presence, even the strongest technology leaders sometimes encounter rough times in the market. This seems to be true for Microsoft (MSFT), whose stock price is decreasing considerably from its late 2025 highs despite its growing cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) businesses. Although ishares rose above $550 in the last 12 months, they have since decreased considerably and are now trading near $410. This represents a 25% drop from highs and is a sign of a corrected stock price for Microsoft.

For investors, it is essential to determine whether the stock price is decreasing because of poor financial performance or a market adjustment following a strong run. Technology leaders, especially large-cap stocks, sometimes encounter market volatility due to interest rate and market rotation concerns. However, Microsoft is growing its AI and cloud businesses considerably. Still, Wall Street believes there is upside potential for shares. Accordingly, it's becoming increasingly popular for investors to determine whether they can purchase shares of MSFT stock at a more attractive price.

About Microsoft Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) is one of the world's leading tech leaders, specializing in software, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and other related services. Based in Redmond, Washington, the company has a market capitalization of approximately $3 trillion.

Within the last 12 months, shares of MSFT have been highly volatile. MSFT stock rose as high as $555.45 over the last 52 weeks before falling considerably and reaching $410. This represents a drop from its highs but remains above the 52-week low of $344.79. Over the last five trading days, shares of MSFT have risen 2%. Meanwhile, MSFT stock is down 15% year-to-date (YTD).

From a valuation perspective, Microsoft is still somewhat more expensive than many traditional tech stocks, although not unusually so compared to other leading AI infrastructure stocks. It currently has a trailing earnings multiple of 26.2 times and a forward earnings multiple of 24.6 times, as well as a price-to-sales ratio of 10.6 times. With its return on equity above 32% and profit margin above 36%, Microsoft's profitability characteristics continue to support a premium valuation compared to many other stocks.

Microsoft Beats on Earnings

Microsoft recently reported its latest earnings release, which was based on the company’s quarter ending Dec. 31, 2025. It was evident from the report that, despite the recent decline in the company’s stock price, Microsoft's operating trends continue to be robust.

The company reported revenue of $81.3 billion, representing 17% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth (15% in constant currency). Operating income grew faster, with a 21% YOY increase to $38.3 billion. This reflects robust operating margin expansion in all of Microsoft’s operating segments.

Profitability was particularly impressive, with GAAP net income increasing 60% to $38.5 billion, and non-GAAP net income increasing 23% to $30.9 billion. On a per-share basis, the company reported GAAP EPS of $5.16, or a 60% increase, and non-GAAP EPS of $4.14, or a 24% increase.

The company cited its rapidly growing AI ecosystem as a major contributor to its recent success. In fact, CEO Satya Nadella said that the company’s AI business is already becoming one of its most important growth drivers. In addition, the cloud segment is growing rapidly, with Microsoft Cloud revenue now exceeding $50 billion in the latest quarter.

Beyond near-term performance, Microsoft is continuing to invest heavily in its entire AI technology stack, including its infrastructure, software platforms, and enterprise solutions. This is part of a larger plan to drive even deeper integration between its Azure and Copilot platforms and its other AI-based technologies that are increasingly playing a key role in enterprise technology adoption.

Although Microsoft did not have anything unusual in its comments regarding the results, it is likely that the market environment in which the firm operates, including its valuation compression compared to other mega-cap tech stocks, is part of the reason for the share price correction that investors have witnessed in recent months.

What Do Analysts Expect for Microsoft Stock?

Although MSFT stock has pulled back significantly in recent months, Wall Street is still highly bullish on its long-term potential with a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Analysts appear to believe that Microsoft is likely to continue its upward trajectory as long as it is able to continue its current execution on AI and cloud-based technologies. The highest and lowest price targets for MSFT are $678 and $392, respectively. Meanwhile, the mean target is $595.60, which represents a potential gain of about 45% from current levels.