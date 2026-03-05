Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

An Oil Price Shock Is Hitting Royal Caribbean Stock. Why These 2 Unusually Active Options Are Precisely What You Need Now.

Will Ashworth - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock

In Wednesday’s market action, Royal Caribbean (RCL) and its two major competitors, Carnival (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH), were all down on the day, with RCL down the most, off 4.68%.

Over the past five trading days, the three stocks' share prices have lost an average of 10.4%, with Royal Caribbean losing the least. It’s my favorite of the three long-term, so that’s good news.

The bad news is that cruise operators live and die with oil prices. Virtually nothing affects their profitability more than high oil prices. The Iran war has put the stocks on the defensive. While I have no idea how long it will last, I do know that the longer it goes on, the worse it will be for shareholders. 

In yesterday’s unusual options activity, Royal Caribbean had two options in the top 20, with the seventh- and 17-highest Vol/OI (volume-to-open-interest ratios). 

If you bought RCL stock five years ago, or more importantly, at the March 2020 lows, and are still long and strong, the cruise operators’ two unusually active options are precisely what you need. 

Here’s why.  

The Unusual Options Activity in Question

The two call and put options had significant volumeyesterday on a relative basis. The total volume of 52,772 was 4.1 times its 30-day average; the 12,312 in volume from the two accounted for nearly one-quarter of the day’s total and almost as much as its 30-day average. Importantly, the stock’s daily options volume was the second-highest in the past 12 months.

Here we’ve got a short-term call with a 44 DTE (days to expiration) and a long-term put with a 106 DTE. Based on the above, the call was 18.38% OTM (out-of-the-money), while the put was slightly ITM (in-the-money) at 0.97%. 

Looking at yesterday's trade data, there was an 8,000-contract trade at 11:49 in the morning, accounting for all but seven of the April 17 $340 strike calls. As for the June 18 $290 put, there was a 4,300-contract trade at precisely the same time, accounting for all but five of the puts for that strike price. 

The trading suggests a Dynamic Collar: you own the stock, sell the $340 call for income, and buy the $290 put for downside protection. The call has a near-term DTE, while the put’s expiration is longer term. Think of it as combining a Married Put with a Covered Call. 

Let’s Assume You Bought RCL at the March 2020 10-Year Low

Royal Caribbean’s 10-year low was on March 1, 2020, at $19.25. Let’s assume you timed the markets like nobody’s business and bought at the absolute bottom. Let’s also assume that you were still holding on Feb. 10 when it hit $356.39, its 2026 high. You thought about selling some or all of your stock to take profits, but decided to let your winner run. 

Hindsight is 20/20, but you’ve given back about $70 a share in gains in the three weeks since. Sensing that the Iran war could go on for months, if not years, you’re desperate to protect your healthy gains. That’s where the dynamic collar comes in. 

The two images below are based on early Thursday trading as I write this. 

The net debit or cost of the $290 married put is $318.30 [$287 share price + $31.30 ask price]. 

The premium for selling the $340 call is $2.65, an annualized return of 7.9% [$2.65 [bid price premium / $287 share price - $2.65 bid price premium * 365 / 43 DTE].

In the case of the married put, the most you can lose is $2,830 ($31.30 ask price - ($290 strike - $287 share price) * 100] or 9.9% of the share price. Add in the $2.65 premium from the covered call, and the most you can lose falls to $2,565 [$28.30 - $2.65] or 8.9%.

That’s the price of protection. 

Why Institutions Use This Strategy

The one downside of the covered call is that you cap your upside potential at the strike price. So, in this example, if the shares are above $340 in April, they will likely be assigned to the buyer of the call. 

That’s not a big deal if you bought the shares in March 2020 for $19.25. However, if you bought at $287, your maximum gain would be $2,435 [$340 share price - $287 purchase price - $31.30 put ask price + 2.65 call bid price], or 8.5% [72.2% annualized].

While a 72% annualized return isn’t the worst result by any means, you did the dynamic collar because you’re bullish about RCL stock over the long term, not just the next six weeks. 

Institutions like the one that sold 8,000 $340 short calls and bought 4,300 long puts use dynamic collars to keep the party going. 

For example, let’s say RCL stock rallies to $320 over the next 2-3 weeks, with 2-3 weeks to expiration. They might roll the call to a higher strike with an expiration in late May or into June. If the stock falls well below $287, it might roll the put to a lower strike with an expiration in July or August. If the share price doesn’t really move, you might roll both the call and the put. 

This collar strategy is dynamic, allowing you to roll (pun intended) with the market action, knowing that Royal Caribbean is an excellent stock to hold for the long term. It’s especially useful if you’ve owned the shares for a long time and don’t want to realize your gains just yet. 


On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NCLH 20.78 -0.33 -1.56%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
RCL 282.98 -4.23 -1.47%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
CCL 27.07 -0.94 -3.36%
Carnival Corp

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Investors Are Bullish on Alphabet Stock - Piling Into GOOGL Call Options With Huge Unusual Options Volume
Crude Oil pumpjack at sunset by Zbynek Burival via Unsplash 2
This Oil Stock Just Soared 130%. Should You Chase Battalion Oil Here?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Higher as Investors Digest U.S. ADP Jobs Report
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 4
A $2 Billion Reason to Buy Lumentum Stock Now
Sketched Chinese flag by OllegN via iStock 5
Should You Buy the Dip in Alibaba Stock Ahead of China’s ‘Two Sessions?’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot