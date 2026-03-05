Barchart.com
Should You Chase the Trump-Driven Rally in Galaxy Digital Stock?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock
Galaxy Digital (GLXY) shares ripped higher on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s vocal defense of the Genius Act, in which he urged banks to “make a good deal with the crypto industry.”

As GLXY extended gains on Trump’s social media post, its price rallied past its 20-day moving average (MA), indicating shifting momentum in the near term. 

Still, Galaxy Digital stock is down nearly 30% versus its YTD high at the time of writing.

Should You Buy GLXY Stock After Trump’s Social Media Post

Trump’s public rebuke of conventional financial institutions for attempting to “undermine” crypto innovation reinforces his commitment to making the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world.”

For Galaxy Digital, which operates a massive institutional-grade digital asset platform, the Genius Act provides the regulatory clarity necessary to scale its stablecoin and payment services. This political tailwind is broadly expected to reduce the “regulatory risk premium” that may help unlock significant further upside in GLXY stock. 

Note that this crypto stock has a history of closing both March and April with significant gains — a seasonal pattern that makes it even more attractive as an investment in the near term.

What Else Makes Galaxy Digital Shares Worth Buying in 2026

Despite recent declines, the fundamental bull case for Galaxy Digital shares is strengthening. 

While market depreciation resulted in net loss in 2025, the Nasdaq-listed firm ended the year with $12 billion in assets and a robust $2.6 billion in cash and stablecoins. 

Moreover, GLXY is no longer just a Bitcoin (BTCUSD) play; it’s aggressively pivoting toward high-margin artificial intelligence (AI) and data center infrastructure. The Helios campus in Texas is on track to deliver 133MW to CoreWeave (CRWV), promising a steady stream of non-crypto-correlated revenue. 

All in all, Galaxy offers a high-growth entry point at a compelling valuation for those interested in betting on the convergence of digital finance and AI compute.  

What’s the Consensus Rating on Galaxy Digital?

It's also worth mentioning that Wall Street remains uber bullish on Galaxy Digital for 2026 as well. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on GLXY shares sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean target of about $44 indicating potential upside of a whopping 90% from current levels. 

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

