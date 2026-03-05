Is D.R. Horton Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $44.2 billion , D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI ) focuses on acquiring and developing land, as well as constructing and selling residential homes across 126 markets in 36 states. Its housing portfolio includes single-family detached homes and attached housing such as townhomes and duplexes.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and D.R. Horton fits this criterion perfectly. In addition to homebuilding, it offers mortgage financing, title services, rental property development, insurance-related operations, and manages various real estate and water-related assets.

Shares of the homebuilder have fallen 18.2% from its 52-week high of $184.54 . DHI stock has decreased 5% over the past three months, a more pronounced decline than the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 3% dip during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of D.R. Horton have surged 21.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the NASX’s 24.7% return over the same time frame. However, DHI stock is up 6% on a YTD basis, exceeding NASX's 1.9% drop.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late July 2025.

Shares of D.R. Horton fell 1.8% on Jan. 20 after the company reported Q1 2026 net income of $594.8 million ($2.03 per share), which declined 30% year-over-year, while EPS dropped 22%. The report also showed homebuilding revenue fell 9% to $6.5 billion, and homes closed declined 7% to 17,818, indicating slowing housing activity despite total consolidated revenue of $6.9 billion. Additionally, management warned that affordability constraints, cautious consumer sentiment, and continued elevated sales incentives in fiscal 2026 could pressure demand and margins.

In comparison, rival Lennar Corporation ( LEN ) has lagged behind DHI stock. LEN stock has gained 3.1% on a YTD basis and decreased 13.1% over the past 52 weeks.