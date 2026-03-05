How Is Newmont's Stock Performance Compared to Other Gold Miners’ Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $128.9 billion , Newmont Corporation ( NEM ) is one of the largest gold mining companies based in Denver, Colorado. It also maintains a significant global footprint in the extraction and exploration of copper, silver, zinc, and lead.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Newmont fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the gold industry. The company focuses on responsible and sustainable mining, emphasizing operational efficiency, safety, and environmental stewardship. With a long history in the mining industry and large-scale gold reserves, the company plays a major role in global precious metals supply.

This gold mining company is currently trading 11.5% below its 52-week high of $134.88 , reached on Jan. 29. Shares of NEM have rallied 31.6% over the past three months, outpacing the VanEck Gold Miners ETF’s ( GDX ) 30.1% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, in the longer term, NEM has soared 180.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming GDX’s 162.9% uptick over the same time frame. However, on a YTD basis, shares of NEM are up 19.6%, lagging behind GDX’s 23.5% gain.

To confirm its bullish trend, NEM has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early April, with minor fluctuations.

On Mar. 3, global stock markets reacted negatively to rising crude oil prices and surging bond yields amid escalating tensions in the Iran conflict, which entered its fourth day without any signs of de-escalation. The growing risk of prolonged disruptions in energy markets has intensified fears of higher inflation. At the same time, mining stocks, including NEM, declined sharply as precious metal prices dropped, with gold falling more than 4% and silver declining over 7%, putting significant pressure on companies involved in gold and silver production.

NEM has outperformed its rival, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ( AEM ), which soared 142.8% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has trailed AEM’s 37.3% YTD rise.