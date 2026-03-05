Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is ONEOK Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Oneok Inc_ logo and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Oneok Inc_ logo and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) operates as a midstream service provider of gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, storage, and marine export services in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $53.4 billion and operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” OKE fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the oil and gas midstream industry. 

The stock touched its 52-week high of $103.64 on Mar. 25, 2025, and is currently trading 18.2% below that peak. OKE stock has climbed 11.3% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) marginal rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

However, ONEOK has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has declined 9.6% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 18.9% returns over the same time frame.

OKE has been trading above its 200-day moving average since January, with some fluctuations and above its 50-day moving average since November, signalling bullish momentum.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 24, OKE shares declined 5.1% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s adjusted EBITDA decreased 1.3% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.1 billion and failed to surpass the Street’s estimates. However, its EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.55, coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. For the next fiscal year, the company expects its adjusted EPS and EPS midpoint to be around $8.1 billion and $5.45, respectively.

When stacked against its peer, Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG), OKE has underperformed harshly. Over the past year, LNG stock has climbed 13.2%, outperforming OKE stock. 

Wall Street’s sentiment on OKE remains somewhat positive. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $88.11 suggests a 4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LNG 252.00 +3.02 +1.21%
Cheniere Energy
$SPX 6,869.50 +52.87 +0.78%
S&P 500 Index
OKE 84.69 -0.07 -0.08%
Oneok Inc

Most Popular News

Costco food court by Macky Albor via Shutterstock 1
Dear Costco Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 5
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
SanDisk Stock Forecast: Can the Rally Continue Into 2026?
Soldiers marching via Shutterstock 3
5 Top Defense Stocks to Buy as the World Rearms
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 4
S&P Futures Plummet as Middle East Conflict Fuels Inflation Fears
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 5
Micron Technology Short-Put Plays Have Huge Yields - Attractive to Value Investors
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot