Is Aflac Incorporated Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is an insurance company that provides supplemental financial‑protection products to individuals and groups, mainly in the U.S. and Japan. Its operations focus on helping people cover costs when major medical or life‑insurance benefits fall short. The company’s headquarters are in Columbus, Georgia. It has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, making it a “large-cap” stock.

Aflac’s shares reached a 52-week high of $119.32 on Feb. 5, but are down 5.7% from that level. The market reflects Aflac’s slow but steady growth profile, as evidenced by its modest stock price gains. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 3%. Contrarily, the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) is up 1.9% over the same period. Therefore, the stock has outperformed the wider index over this period.

However, this outperformance has not been seen over the past year. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has increased 4.5%, while the Dow Jones index is up 14.6%. Aflac’s shares have increased 2% year-to-date (YTD), while the index has gained 1.4%. Aflac’s stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late January, but has recently been hovering near it. The stock has also been trading above its 200-day moving average since late October.

Aflac reported its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025 on Feb. 4. The company’s quarterly revenue declined by 9.9% year-over-year (YOY) to $4.87 billion. However, this was higher than Street analysts' expectations, leading the stock to gain 3.4% intraday on Feb. 5.

For 2026, the company remains focused on third-sector products in the Aflac Japan segment to appeal to younger customers seeking integrated financial protection and services across the different stages of their lives. In the U.S. segment, the company is focused on profitable growth through strong underwriting discipline and improved productivity of agents and brokers.

We compare Aflac’s performance with that of another life insurance stock, MetLife, Inc. (MET), which has dropped 10.1% over the past 52 weeks and 7.1% YTD. Therefore, Aflac has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are tepid on Aflac’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 15 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $112.38 is approximately flat from current levels. However, the Street-high price target of $130 indicates a 15.6% upside.