How Is Simon Property's Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

Simon Property Group, Inc_ logo and commercial building-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $66.3 billion , Simon Property Group, Inc. ( SPG ) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, and manages premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks and Simon Property fits this criterion perfectly. Its portfolio primarily includes malls, Premium Outlets, The Mills, and international retail properties across North America, Asia, and Europe.

Shares of the REIT have declined marginally from its 52-week high of $205.12 . SPG stock is up 10.8% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLRE ) 6.7% return in the same period.

Shares of the Indianapolis, Indiana-based company have risen 9.7% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLRE's 8.5% increase . In the longer term, Simon Property's shares have increased 10.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLRE’s gain of 1.7% over the same time frame.

The stock has been in a bullish trend, trading above its 200-day moving average since August 2025.

Shares of Simon Property fell marginally following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 2. The company reported FFO of $3.27 per share in the quarter, down from $3.68 per share a year earlier, partly due to a $120.7 million after-tax loss related to Catalyst Brands' restructuring and a $21.1 million non-cash loss tied to Klépierre exchangeable bonds.

In comparison, rival Realty Income Corporation ( O ) has outpaced SPG stock. Shares of Realty Income have soared 17.1% on a YTD basis and 14.3% over the past year.