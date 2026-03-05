Copart Stock: Is CPRT Underperforming the Industrial Sector?

The Dallas, Texas-based Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) is a global online vehicle auction and remarketing marketplace that connects sellers and buyers of used, salvage, and end-of-life vehicles. The company combines digital bidding technology, integrated logistics, and data-driven tools to streamline vehicle sales and recovery.

With a market cap of nearly $37.2 billion , Copart sits in the “large-cap” territory, a class reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. The scale reflects a strong foothold in digital vehicle remarketing, supported by a broad global auction network and a technology-driven sales platform.

CPRT stock is currently trading 40.6% below its 52-week high of $63.85 reached in May 2025. Over the past three months, the stock has declined 2.2% . During the same period, the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLI ) gained 13.5% , signaling that investors have leaned toward broader industrial exposure, while Copart’s shares have drifted sideways to lower levels.

The longer-term performance paints a similar picture. Over the past 52 weeks, CPRT stock has fallen 30.1% and declined 3.1% year-to-date (YTD). Meanwhile, XLI surged 33.5% over the same 52-week stretch and advanced 13.4% in 2026, placing Copart on the back foot relative to the broader industrial sector.

Technical indicators echo the cautious tone. Shares briefly climbed above the 50-day moving average in mid-August 2025 and again in January, but neither rally held. The stock has since slipped back below its $39.12 50-day average and has spent most of the period since June 2025 trading under that level.

The longer-term picture is similarly weak, with Copart’s shares remaining consistently below the 200-day moving average of $44.34 since June 2025.

Earnings added another layer to the narrative. On Feb. 19, Copart released its Q2 2026 financial results, and the stock fell 3.1% in the following trading session. Revenue came in at $1.12 billion, reflecting a 3.6% year-over-year decline . Net income slipped 9.5% from the prior year to $350.73 million, while diluted EPS eased 10% to $0.36. Both revenue and earnings landed below analyst expectations .

Management nevertheless highlighted a few stabilizing forces. Copart maintains roughly $6.40 billion in liquidity and carries no debt on its balance sheet. The company also reported record U.S. insurance average selling prices.

These factors offer a cushion. A strong balance sheet and resilient auction pricing can soften pressure from weaker volumes or tighter margins, though they cannot fully erase the underlying operational risks.

A look across the competitive landscape adds a useful perspective. Copart's rival, AutoNation, Inc. ( AN ) has delivered a 14% gain over the past 52 weeks, although its stock is down 5.3% YTD. The performance gap draws a clear line in the sand. If Copart improves operational momentum and regains investor confidence, the stock still has ground it can reclaim.