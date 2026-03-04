Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Want to Invest in AI? Consider These 3 Bank Stocks.

Patrick Sanders - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Dollar bills in an organized pile by TheDigitalArtist via Pixabay
Dollar bills in an organized pile by TheDigitalArtist via Pixabay

It’s pretty easy to find great tech companies that are working with artificial intelligence. Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Palantir Technologies (PLTR)—they're all fantastic opportunities to invest in AI and grow your nest egg.

But Morgan Stanley has another idea. Its analysts say that bank stocks are a good bet on AI right now, as AI's inherent productivity and efficiency gains will lead to higher earnings over time.

The analysts identified Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), and Truist Financial (TFC) as the “most defensible” picks right now to capitalize on AI efficiencies. Let’s look at each pick.

AI Bank Stocks #1: Citigroup (C)

Citigroup, which is based in New York, is a diversified banking company that provides consumer banking, credit, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The company has a market capitalization of $193 billion.

The company has been a huge winner in the last 12 months, with a stock price jumping 43% versus just a 6% gain in the Nasdaq Bank Index. Citigroup also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, for an overall dividend yield of 2.2%.

www.barchart.com

And considering its dramatic rise, C stock has a surprisingly affordable valuation. The forward price-to-earnings ratio is just 10.9 now, after being more than 15 in December.

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $19.87 billion, up 2% from a year ago, and net income was $2.47 billion, down 13% from last year. Management attributed the drop to a $1.2 billion pre-tax loss from the planned sale of its Russian subsidiary, AO Citibank, to Renaissance Capital. The deal closed in February. Excluding that charge, net income would have been $3.6 billion.

Analysts have a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on C stock, with a mean price target of $134 that represents a potential 21% upside from the current stock price.

www.barchart.com

AI Bank Stocks #2: Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America, like Citigroup, is one of the major U.S. banks that also offers consumer banking, credit, corporate banking, and investment services. The Charlotte, North Carolina, bank is also somewhat larger than Citigroup, with a market cap of $358 billion.

However, Bank of America hasn’t seen the dramatic rise in stock price that Citigroup investors enjoyed. Shares are up only 8.5% in the last 12 months—just better than the Nasdaq Bank Index, but still trailing its smaller competitor by a wide margin. Its dividend of $0.28 per quarter equates to a yield of 2.2%.

www.barchart.com

BAC stock also has a forward P/E that’s fallen from nearly 15 at the end of the year. Currently at 11.4, it’s comparable to the other stocks on this list.

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $28.4 billion, up 7% from a year ago, and net income of $7.6 billion increased nearly 12% from Q4 2024. Bank of America also returned $8.4 billion to shareholders in the quarter through dividends and $6.3 billion in share repurchases.

Analysts have a consensus “Moderate Buy” on BAC stock, with a mean price target of $61.70 that represents a potential 25% upside from the current stock price.

www.barchart.com

AI Bank Stocks #3: Truist Financial (TFC)

Truist Financial, which is also headquartered in Charlotte, falls just below the grouping of major bank stocks, but it’s still a significant player. Truist is the sixth-largest banking company in the U.S. and has a market cap of $61 billion.

The share price growth has also been similar to Bank of America, as it’s up only 8.3%, and its forward P/E of 11 falls right in line with Citigroup and BAC. The quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, however, is much more generous, accounting for a yield of 4.2%.

www.barchart.com

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $5.5 billion, up 2.7% from a year ago. Net interest income of $3.7 billion was 3.1% better than a year ago but narrowly missed analysts’ expectations. Net interest income accounts for nearly 70% of Truist’s total revenue, so its lending operations are critical for the company’s success.

Analysts also have a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating for Truist, although the sentiment isn’t nearly as bullish as it is for Citigroup or Bank of America. The mean price target of about $57 represents potential gains of 16% from TFC stock.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Patrick Sanders had a position in: NVDA , PLTR . All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TFC 49.46 +0.16 +0.32%
Truist Financial Corp
NVDA 183.87 +3.82 +2.12%
Nvidia Corp
GOOG 302.89 -0.67 -0.22%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 302.93 -0.65 -0.21%
Alphabet Cl A
C 111.63 +0.87 +0.79%
Citigroup Inc
BAC 50.18 +0.21 +0.42%
Bank of America Corp
PLTR 154.20 +6.98 +4.74%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Costco food court by Macky Albor via Shutterstock 1
Dear Costco Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 5
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
SanDisk Stock Forecast: Can the Rally Continue Into 2026?
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Plummet as Middle East Conflict Fuels Inflation Fears
Soldiers marching via Shutterstock 4
5 Top Defense Stocks to Buy as the World Rearms
Walmart Inc truck- by Sundry Photography via iStock 5
How to Trade Unusual Options Activity in Walmart Stock Now Before March 20
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot