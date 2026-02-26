Is Citigroup Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

New York-based Citigroup Inc. (C) is one of the world’s largest diversified financial services companies and a core member of the U.S. “bulge-bracket” banking group. Valued at a market cap of $191.7 billion, the firm operates across more than 180 countries, providing corporate, investment, and consumer financial services to governments, institutions, and individuals worldwide.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Citigroup fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diversified banks industry. Citigroup’s core competencies stem from its global scale and institutional banking strength. The bank maintains one of the world’s most extensive cross-border networks, enabling leadership in transaction banking, payments, cash management, and trade finance for multinational corporations and governments. It also has deep capabilities in corporate lending, capital markets underwriting, and market trading and securities services, serving large institutional investors worldwide.

This banking giant is currently trading 8.6% below its 52-week high of $125.16, reached on Feb. 6. Shares of C have gained 13% over the past three months, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) marginal rise during the same period.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of C are down 2%, compared to NASX’s marginal gain. However, in the longer term, Citigroup has soared 46.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming NASX’s 21.7% uptick over the same time frame.

While C has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late April, it has recently dipped below its 50-day moving average.

On Feb. 5, Citigroup announced that it would soon redeem in full its $2.3 billion Series X preferred depositary at $1,000 per share, with shareholders of record on Feb. 6 receiving the final $9.6875 quarterly dividend before the securities are retired and stop accruing payouts. The redemption reflects Citi’s ongoing push to optimize its funding mix and capital structure by retiring higher-cost preferred capital. Citigroup’s shares rose about 6% in the next trading session following the announcement.

C has also outperformed its rival, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), which gained 17.8% over the past 52 weeks and has dipped 5.9% on a YTD basis.

Looking at C’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $134.38 suggests a 17.5% premium to its current price levels.