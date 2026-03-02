Barchart.com
Moody's Stock: Is MCO Underperforming the Financial Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Moody's Corp_ phone with blue background-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
New York-based Moody's Corporation (MCO) operates as an integrated risk assessment firm. With a market cap of $84.7 billion, the company provides credit ratings and related research, data and analytical tools, quantitative credit risk measures, risk scoring software, and credit portfolio management solutions and securities pricing software and valuation models.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” MCO effortlessly fits that bill, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the financial data & stock exchanges industry. MCO dominates the credit rating industry, leveraging its esteemed brand and vast global reach to drive significant revenue growth. By expertly capitalizing on favorable market conditions, including tight credit spreads and robust investor demand, MCO showcases its agility in responding to market shifts. The company's reputation for delivering accurate and comprehensive credit ratings reinforces its market leadership, attracting a broad client base and cementing trust in its services.

Despite its notable strength, MCO has slipped 12.7% from its 52-week high of $546.88, achieved on Jan. 15. Over the past three months, MCO stock declined 2%, outperforming the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 2.9% losses during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of MCO fell 6.5% on a YTD basis and dipped 3.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLF’s YTD losses of 6.1% and marginal rise over the last year.

To confirm the recent bearish trend, MCO has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 18, MCO shares closed up by 6.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue stood at $1.9 billion, up 13% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS grew 38.9% from the year-ago quarter to $3.64. Moody's expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $16.40 to $17.

In the competitive arena of financial data & stock exchanges, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) has taken the lead over MCO, showing resilience with a 1.3% uptick on a YTD basis, but lagged behind the stock with 3.9% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on MCO’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $550.62 suggests a potential upside of 15.3% from current price levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.00 -0.43 -0.84%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
MCO 466.01 -10.55 -2.21%
Moody's Corp
ICE 166.22 +2.09 +1.27%
Intercontinental Exchange

