Cotton Posts Thursday Strength

Cotton futures posted gains of 21 to 71 points across most contrast on Thursday, with July up 131 points. Crude oil was back up $1.13 /bbl to $71.47. The US dollar index was back down $0.141 higher at $101.250.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed 83,864 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/18. That was a 6-week low, but still slightly higher than the same week last year. Vietnam was the buyer of 31,300 RB, with 14,300 RB sold to India. There was also 67,089 RB in new crop sales in that week, the lowest in 6 weeks. China was the buyer of 13,500 RB, with 12,800 MT to Guatemala. Shipments were tallied at 300,155 RB, a 4-week high and up 46.64% from the same week in 2025. Vietnam was the top destination of 102,800 RB, with 48,600 RB headed to Pakistan.

The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on June 24 at 87.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 189,447 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up 151 points on Thursday afternoon at 63.88 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 73.4, up 131 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 76.97, up 71 points,