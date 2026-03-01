Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Marriott International Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Marriott International, Inc_ hotel by- yujie chen via iStock
Marriott International, Inc_ hotel by- yujie chen via iStock

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is a hospitality company that operates, franchises, and licenses a broad portfolio of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties across luxury, premium, select-service, and extended-stay segments. It is valued at a market cap of $90.6 billion

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and MAR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the lodging industry. The company primarily follows an asset-light business model, generating revenue through management and franchise fees rather than owning most of its properties, which supports strong cash flow generation and global expansion across more than 130 countries and territories.

This lodging giant is currently trading 7.6% below its 52-week high of $370, reached on Feb. 12. Shares of MAR have surged 12.2% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPXalmost 1% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MAR are up 10.2%, compared to SPX’s marginal rise. In the longer term, MAR has rallied 23.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SPX’s 17.4% gain over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, MAR has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early November. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 10, MAR shares rose 8.5% after delivering mixed Q4 results. While the company’s adjusted EPS of $2.58 increased 5.3% year-over-year, it missed analyst expectations of $2.64. Nonetheless, its revenue improved 4.1% from the year-ago quarter to $6.7 billion and marginally topped consensus estimates. The rally was further supported by the company’s optimistic forecast for the upcoming year and strong operating momentum, with its adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion rising 9% from the same period last year. 

MAR has outperformed its rival, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), which gained 20.3% over the past 52 weeks and 8.5% on a YTD basis.  

Given MAR’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $348.64 suggests a 2% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HLT 311.78 -5.90 -1.86%
Hilton Inc
$SPX 6,878.88 -29.98 -0.43%
S&P 500 Index
MAR 341.73 -8.84 -2.52%
Marriot Int Cl A

Most Popular News

Coca Cola beverage dispenser by Troy Coroles via Unsplash 1
Coca-Cola or PepsiCo: Which is the Ultimate Choice for Generations of Income?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 3
Tesla Stock Forecast: Is TSLA Headed to $25 Or $600 in 2026?
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 4
Circle Stock Is Soaring on Earnings, and 1 Analyst Thinks It Can Still Gain 260% from Here
Salesforce Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 5
Why Salesforce’s $50 Billion Buyback Didn’t Save The Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot