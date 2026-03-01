Is Marriott International Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, Inc. ( MAR ) is a hospitality company that operates, franchises, and licenses a broad portfolio of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties across luxury, premium, select-service, and extended-stay segments. It is valued at a market cap of $90.6 billion .

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and MAR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the lodging industry. The company primarily follows an asset-light business model, generating revenue through management and franchise fees rather than owning most of its properties, which supports strong cash flow generation and global expansion across more than 130 countries and territories.

This lodging giant is currently trading 7.6% below its 52-week high of $370 , reached on Feb. 12. Shares of MAR have surged 12.2% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) almost 1% uptick during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MAR are up 10.2%, compared to SPX’s marginal rise. In the longer term, MAR has rallied 23.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SPX’s 17.4% gain over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, MAR has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early November.

On Feb. 10, MAR shares rose 8.5% after delivering mixed Q4 results. While the company’s adjusted EPS of $2.58 increased 5.3% year-over-year, it missed analyst expectations of $2.64. Nonetheless, its revenue improved 4.1% from the year-ago quarter to $6.7 billion and marginally topped consensus estimates. The rally was further supported by the company’s optimistic forecast for the upcoming year and strong operating momentum, with its adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion rising 9% from the same period last year.

MAR has outperformed its rival, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ( HLT ), which gained 20.3% over the past 52 weeks and 8.5% on a YTD basis.