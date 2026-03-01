Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

How Is Ecolab's Stock Performance Compared to Other Basic Material Stocks?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Ecolab, Inc_ office- by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Ecolab, Inc_ office- by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $86.9 billion, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is a Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company that provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Ecolab fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty chemicals industry. The company’s strengths lie in its global scale, long-term client relationships, regulatory expertise, and data-driven technologies that help customers improve operational efficiency, reduce water and energy usage, and maintain high safety and sustainability standards. 

This hygiene and infection prevention solutions provider is currently trading marginally below its 52-week high of $309.27, reached on Feb. 24. Shares of ECL have rallied 12.1% over the past three months, lagging behind the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF’s (IYM26.8% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com Moreover, on a YTD bas

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ECL are up 17.5%, compared to IYM’s 22.5% rise. In the longer term, ECL has gained 15.4% over the past 52 weeks, trailing behind IYM’s 37.6% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, ECL has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early January. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 10, shares of ECL soared 4% after its better-than-expected Q4 earnings release. The company's total revenue increased 4.8% year-over-year to $4.2 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by a slight margin. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $2.08 improved 14.9% from the same period last year, topping analyst expectations of $2.06. The company is currently hitting all-time highs in early 2026, largely due to its defensive business model. Hospitals, hotels, and food plants need their sanitation services regardless of whether the economy is booming or slowing down.

ECL has also underperformed its rival, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), which soared 47.8% over the past 52 weeks and 24.5% on a YTD basis. 

Despite Ecolab’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $323.52 suggests a 4.9% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DD 50.04 -0.31 -0.62%
Dupont Denemours Inc
IYM 188.56 +1.40 +0.75%
US Basic Materials Ishares ETF
ECL 308.35 +1.59 +0.52%
Ecolab Inc

Most Popular News

Coca Cola beverage dispenser by Troy Coroles via Unsplash 1
Coca-Cola or PepsiCo: Which is the Ultimate Choice for Generations of Income?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 3
Tesla Stock Forecast: Is TSLA Headed to $25 Or $600 in 2026?
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 4
Circle Stock Is Soaring on Earnings, and 1 Analyst Thinks It Can Still Gain 260% from Here
Salesforce Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 5
Why Salesforce’s $50 Billion Buyback Didn’t Save The Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot