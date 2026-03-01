How Is Ecolab's Stock Performance Compared to Other Basic Material Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $86.9 billion , Ecolab Inc. ( ECL ) is a Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company that provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Ecolab fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty chemicals industry. The company’s strengths lie in its global scale, long-term client relationships, regulatory expertise, and data-driven technologies that help customers improve operational efficiency, reduce water and energy usage, and maintain high safety and sustainability standards.

This hygiene and infection prevention solutions provider is currently trading marginally below its 52-week high of $309.27 , reached on Feb. 24. Shares of ECL have rallied 12.1% over the past three months, lagging behind the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF’s ( IYM ) 26.8% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ECL are up 17.5%, compared to IYM’s 22.5% rise. In the longer term, ECL has gained 15.4% over the past 52 weeks, trailing behind IYM’s 37.6% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, ECL has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early January.

On Feb. 10, shares of ECL soared 4% after its better-than-expected Q4 earnings release. The company's total revenue increased 4.8% year-over-year to $4.2 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by a slight margin. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $2.08 improved 14.9% from the same period last year, topping analyst expectations of $2.06. The company is currently hitting all-time highs in early 2026, largely due to its defensive business model. Hospitals, hotels, and food plants need their sanitation services regardless of whether the economy is booming or slowing down.

ECL has also underperformed its rival, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ), which soared 47.8% over the past 52 weeks and 24.5% on a YTD basis.