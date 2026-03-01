Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Northrop Grumman Stock: Is NOC Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Northrop Grumman Corp_ website magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Northrop Grumman Corp_ website magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is an aerospace and defense technology company with a market cap of $102.8 billion. It provides products such as stealth aircraft, autonomous systems, missile defense solutions, radar and cybersecurity technologies, and space satellites and launch systems.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and NOC fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the aerospace & defense industry. The company is heavily investing in Digital Engineering, which has allowed it to design and test new systems in virtual environments before physical prototyping.

This aerospace and defense giant is currently trading 2.8% below its 52-week high of $745.55, reached on Feb. 19. Shares of NOC have surged 27.7% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI15.9% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of NOC are up 27%, compared to XLI’s 14.2% rise. In the longer term, NOC has soared 57.5% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLI’s 31.7% gain over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, NOC has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-June, with slight fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-December. 

www.barchart.com 

On Jan. 27, shares of NOC rose 2.7% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Driven by solid revenue growth across all reporting segments, its net sales climbed 9.6% year over year to $11.7 billion, slightly exceeding consensus estimates. Additionally, supported by strong operating income growth in its aeronautics, mission, and space systems divisions, adjusted EPS came in at $7.23,  up 13.1% compared to the prior-year quarter and 3.3% above analyst forecasts.

NOC has outperformed its rival, Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), which surged 47.4% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged behind LMT’s 36.1% rise on a YTD basis.  

Looking at NOC’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $741.80 suggests a 2.4% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LMT 658.08 +16.45 +2.56%
Lockheed Martin Corp
NOC 724.38 +13.48 +1.90%
Northrop Grumman Corp
XLI 177.14 +0.44 +0.25%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Coca Cola beverage dispenser by Troy Coroles via Unsplash 1
Coca-Cola or PepsiCo: Which is the Ultimate Choice for Generations of Income?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 3
Tesla Stock Forecast: Is TSLA Headed to $25 Or $600 in 2026?
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 4
Circle Stock Is Soaring on Earnings, and 1 Analyst Thinks It Can Still Gain 260% from Here
Salesforce Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 5
Why Salesforce’s $50 Billion Buyback Didn’t Save The Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot