The Move in AMD Stock After Earnings Was Much Larger Than the Average. Why?

Investors expecting a standard post-earnings shimmy from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock were instead met with a full-blown earthquake this week.

Heading into the earnings print, options market braced for a modest 4.39% swing in AMD shares. Even historical data (past four earnings reports) implied a more manageable 7.35% move.

Yet, in reality, the semiconductor stock crashed an alarming 17% after earnings on Feb. 4, signaling that in the high-stakes world of AI, meeting expectations simply isn’t enough to keep the bears at bay.

Why Did AMD Stock Crash After Earnings?

On paper, Advanced Micro Devices came in ahead of Street expectations for its fiscal Q4 .

Still, AMD shares plummeted because the “muted” first-quarter guidance just wasn’t acceptable, especially since the management confirmed the company has resumed shipments to China.

When a stock moves more than double its historical average and more than triple the expected range, it indicates a “black swan” reaction.

It means investors aren’t just adjusting for numbers, they’re fundamentally re-evaluating the firm’s future trajectory.

What Accelerated the Selloff in AMD Shares

AMD stock experienced a much sharper decline than implied or historically observed also because of a technical domino effect.

The breach of the $233 level was the first warning shot, as it effectively snapped the 20-day moving average, a signal to short-term momentum traders that the immediate trend had turned bearish.

As the selling intensified, the price tanked through $222, violating the 50-day MA, which often serves as a line in the sand for institutional buy-and-hold investors.

This breach acted as an accelerant flushing out remaining bulls. Then came the final blow: a break below $218, surrendering the 100-day MA . This reinforced that bears are now fully in control across multiple timeframes.

With no technical support left in the immediate vicinity, the selling pressure became parabolic, eventually driving AMD to its dismal 17% close.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing AMD

Despite the outlook disappointment and a technical breakdown, however, Wall Street firms remain bullish on Advanced Micro Devices.