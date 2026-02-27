Is Amphenol Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $182.5 billion, Amphenol Corporation (APH) is a Wallingford, Connecticut-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and APH fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the electronic components industry. The company's strengths include a highly diversified end-market exposure, strong engineering and innovation capabilities, and a global manufacturing footprint that supports operational scale and cost efficiency.
This electronic components manufacturer is currently trading 11.1% below its 52-week high of $167.04, reached on Jan. 27. Shares of APH have gained 4.7% over the past three months, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.4% rise during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of APH are up 7.5%, compared to SPX’s marginal gain. In the longer term, APH has rallied 122% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming SPX’s 16% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its bullish trend, APH has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late April, with slight fluctuations.
On Jan. 28, APH shares plunged 12.2% after reporting its Q4 results, despite posting better-than-expected performance. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.97 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.93, while its revenue of $6.4 billion exceeded analyst forecasts of $6.1 billion. Additionally, for Q1, APH expects its adjusted EPS to range between $0.91 and $0.93, higher than what analysts expected. However, it represents a sequential decline from the $0.97 per share the company just reported for Q4 2025, which might have made investors jittery.
APH has also outperformed its rival, TE Connectivity plc (TEL), which surged 51.3% over the past 52 weeks and rose marginally on a YTD basis.
Looking at APH’s recent outperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $171.38 suggests a 17.8% premium to its current price levels.
