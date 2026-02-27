Barchart.com
Is Amphenol Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Valued at a market cap of $182.5 billion, Amphenol Corporation (APH) is a Wallingford, Connecticut-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and APH fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the electronic components industry. The company's strengths include a highly diversified end-market exposure, strong engineering and innovation capabilities, and a global manufacturing footprint that supports operational scale and cost efficiency.

This electronic components manufacturer is currently trading 11.1% below its 52-week high of $167.04, reached on Jan. 27. Shares of APH have gained 4.7% over the past three months, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX1.4% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of APH are up 7.5%, compared to SPX’s marginal gain. In the longer term, APH has rallied 122% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming SPX’s 16% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, APH has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late April, with slight fluctuations. 

On Jan. 28, APH shares plunged 12.2% after reporting its Q4 results, despite posting better-than-expected performance. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.97 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.93, while its revenue of $6.4 billion exceeded analyst forecasts of $6.1 billion. Additionally, for Q1, APH expects its adjusted EPS to range between $0.91 and $0.93, higher than what analysts expected. However, it represents a sequential decline from the $0.97 per share the company just reported for Q4 2025, which might have made investors jittery. 

APH has also outperformed its rival, TE Connectivity plc (TEL), which surged 51.3% over the past 52 weeks and rose marginally on a YTD basis. 

Looking at APH’s recent outperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $171.38 suggests a 17.8% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,867.68 -41.18 -0.60%
S&P 500 Index
APH 145.04 -3.43 -2.31%
Amphenol Corp
TEL 231.58 -4.21 -1.79%
Te Connectivity Ltd

