How Is Sherwin-Williams’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Basic Materials Stocks?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

Sherwin-Williams Co_ sign -by Ian Dewar Photography via Shutterstock
Sherwin-Williams Co_ sign -by Ian Dewar Photography via Shutterstock

Cleveland, Ohio-based The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. The company has a market cap of $89.3 billion and operates through Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group segments.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." SHW fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the basic materials industry. 

The stock touched its 52-week high of $379.65 on Aug. 22, 2025, and is currently trading 5% below that peak. SHW stock has grown 5% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB) 19.3% surge during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Moreover, the paint supplier has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has grown marginally over the past 52 weeks, while XLB delivered 19.6% returns over the same time frame. However, SHW has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early January.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 29, SHW shares rose 1.4% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $5.6 billion, which surpassed Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $2.23, also beating the Street’s estimates. The company expects full-year earnings to be in the range of $11.50 to $11.90 per share.

Its peer, Linde plc (LIN), has outperformed the stock over the past year, with its shares surging 8% over the past 52 weeks and 22.2% over the past three months.

Among the 26 analysts covering the SHW stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $393 suggests a 9% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

