Zoetis Stock: Is ZTS Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Zoetis Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Zoetis Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Valued at a market capitalization of $54.4 billion, Parsippany, New Jersey-based Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is a leader in the animal health space and is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health solutions in the United States and internationally. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Zoetis sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

Even so, ZTS stock has been traveling a tougher road lately. The stock touched its 52-week high of $177 on Mar. 10, 2025, and is down 26.7% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock surged 1.6%, slightly outperforming the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) marginal decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Zooming out, the tables get flipped. Over the past 52 weeks, the animal healthcare company’s shares declined 21.4%, trailing behind XLV, which delivered 6.5% returns over the same time frame.

ZTS has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and above its 50-day trading average since January.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 13, Zoetis' shares grew marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 3% year over year (YoY) to $2.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s expectations. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.48, also beating Wall Street estimates. ZTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.82 billion to $10.03 billion.

When compared to its peer, United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR), ZTS has lagged behind. UTHR has surged 57.9% over the past 52 weeks and rose 3.1% over the past three months, outpacing ZTS stock.

Wall Street analysts are optimistic on ZTS with a dash of caution. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $151.13 suggests a 16.5% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

