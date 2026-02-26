Hogs Slipping on Thursday

Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean Hog Futures are slipping back 2 to 35 cents at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.97 on Thursday morning, down 88 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 36 cents higher on Feb 24 at $88.71.

Export Sales for the week ending on February 19 were tallied at 42,611 MT, which was the second largest for the calendar year. Shipments were 41,092 MT, the largest since April 2024.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was down 32 cents at $97.30 per cwt. The belly and butt were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 492,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.458 million head. That is 31,000 head above last week and 75 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $95.875, down $0.325,

May 26 Hogs are at $100.450, down $0.250